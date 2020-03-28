Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price Up 7%

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s stock price traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $306.77 and last traded at $304.94, 2,270,054 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,044,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 589,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

