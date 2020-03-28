Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Charles Muth Sells 8,000 Shares

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $29,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $22,338,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

