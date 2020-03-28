Berenberg Bank Cuts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 585

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 585 ($7.70) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a restricted rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered WPP to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.75) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 945.33 ($12.44).

LON WPP opened at GBX 518 ($6.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 765 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 940.18. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.21%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

