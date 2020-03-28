Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ: BFYT) is one of 21 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Benefytt Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Benefytt Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefytt Technologies Competitors 276 851 954 63 2.38

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million $29.61 million 6.33 Benefytt Technologies Competitors $12.54 billion $976.44 million 28.56

Benefytt Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Benefytt Technologies Competitors 8.77% 23.21% 8.40%

Summary

Benefytt Technologies rivals beat Benefytt Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

