Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.18. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 527,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 162,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.