BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BCE were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

