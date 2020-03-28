Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $18.91.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $86,321.90. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

