Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.12 ($67.58).

BAS opened at €41.09 ($47.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.89. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

