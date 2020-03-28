Barclays Lowers Login (LON:OOUT) to Equal weight

Barclays lowered shares of Login (LON:OOUT) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Shares of Login stock opened at GBX 5.55 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.40. Login has a 1-year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 775 ($10.19).

