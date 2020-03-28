Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

