Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

