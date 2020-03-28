Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.22, 398,329 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 217,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

