B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $58,256,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,265 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in B2Gold by 52.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in B2Gold by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

