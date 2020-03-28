B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 75,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,640 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,824.00.

On Monday, March 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 129,260 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $325,735.20.

On Friday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 339,656 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $866,122.80.

On Wednesday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 718,343 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,348.47.

On Monday, March 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 100,465 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $396,836.75.

On Monday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 90,060 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $779,019.00.

On Friday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 29,600 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $262,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 30,638 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $282,175.98.

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $965,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 11,202 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,284.94.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.76. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

