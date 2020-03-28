B. Riley Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $7.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Alcoa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alcoa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of AA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

