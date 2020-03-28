Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $654.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

