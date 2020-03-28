Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Acquires $275,840.00 in Stock

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CAR opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

