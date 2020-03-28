AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in AutoZone by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in AutoZone by 67.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AutoZone by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AZO. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.29.

NYSE:AZO opened at $851.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $997.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,109.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.