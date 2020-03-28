Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.90.

ADP stock opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

