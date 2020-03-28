Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.54. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

