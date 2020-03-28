Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.15 and last traded at $160.88, 2,752,475 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,141,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

