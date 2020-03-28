Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.91.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
