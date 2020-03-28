Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.91.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

