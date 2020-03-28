Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 27th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $40.59 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Auburn National Bancorporation news, SVP Terrell E. Bishop sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $429,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,375 shares of company stock valued at $431,447 over the last three months. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

