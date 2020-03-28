Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

TEAM stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

