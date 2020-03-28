Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $69,001.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,338,000 after acquiring an additional 255,510 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 86,950 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $6,069,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.