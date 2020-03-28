Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,078.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,976.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

