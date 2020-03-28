Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In related news, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,078.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,976.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
