Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 27th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $3.63 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

