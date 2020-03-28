ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ASLN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

