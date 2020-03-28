ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ASGN worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in ASGN by 286.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 565.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ASGN by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of ASGN opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. ASGN’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

