Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.25.

ASND opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $145.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,152,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,185,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,265,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,998,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,396,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

