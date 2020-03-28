Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Buys $102,050.00 in Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Briggs Morrison bought 2,500 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.82 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,006.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARVN stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas Inc has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

