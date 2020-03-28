Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

