Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARDS. ValuEngine cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

ARDS stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

