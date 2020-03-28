Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.34 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $77,861.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.