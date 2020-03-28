Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ARMK stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

