Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 27th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aptorum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of APM opened at $2.80 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

