AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.43.

ATR opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.51. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

