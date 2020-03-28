AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Trading 6.7% Higher

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) shares traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.34 and last traded at $96.20, 446,431 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 379,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after purchasing an additional 628,945 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,664,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 132,401 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

