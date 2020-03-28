Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

AINV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AINV opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.17%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $166,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

