Apex (CPX) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Apex has a market cap of $677,106.55 and $39,944.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025275 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LBank, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

