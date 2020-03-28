AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 902,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 27th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $403.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.85.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.