AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 902,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 27th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $403.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.85.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,910,000 after buying an additional 752,187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 456,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 278,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AngioDynamics by 3,623.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 239,993 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 230,262 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

