Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $17.73, approximately 237,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 197,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several analysts have commented on ANDE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $594.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

In other Andersons news, CFO Brian A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger bought 7,303 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 313,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $9,037,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

