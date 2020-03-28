Analyzing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & United Microelectronics (NASDAQ:UMC)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 7 20 0 2.74 United Microelectronics 1 4 6 0 2.45

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $117.49, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and United Microelectronics has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and United Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 4.39 $853.60 million $5.71 15.25 United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.03 $314.53 million N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Microelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 25.02% 23.03% 19.53% United Microelectronics 6.57% 4.76% 2.64%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats United Microelectronics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.