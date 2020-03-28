Analyzing Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) & Spindle (NASDAQ:SPDL)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A Etsy 11.72% 23.13% 7.60%

Spindle has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spindle and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 4 13 0 2.67

Etsy has a consensus target price of $63.49, suggesting a potential upside of 64.18%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Spindle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spindle and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Etsy $818.38 million 5.57 $95.89 million $0.76 50.88

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Etsy beats Spindle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

