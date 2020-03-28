Analysts Set TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Target Price at $15.94

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at $372,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

