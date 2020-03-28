Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.