ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

