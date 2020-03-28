ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile
