Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 27th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $177,334. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 735,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASYS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.24. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.