Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 104,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 252,205 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.