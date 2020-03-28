American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 316,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,044.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

